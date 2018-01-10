Catelynn Lowell Can't Stop Smiling Over The Exciting Baby News!

They are ready!

In a sneak peek for Teen Mom OG, Catelynn Lowell headed to the doctor to get checked out since she decided she is ready to get pregnant again!

“I just wanted to double check, you cancelled your last couple of appoints to get this IUD out, are you certain this is what you want to do?” She happily responded, “It is! I think it was me basically fighting with, like self talk, I get nervous, I mean, it is scary going from one to two [kids]. I had postpartum with Nova, so that was one of the factors too.”

The doctor gave Cate some advice about her health that she should consider before getting pregnant.

“I suspect you will be ovulating soon,” the doctor told Cate which had her smiling. “Oh jeez, we don’t need it to happen like…tomorrow!” The doctor joked, “Be careful what you pray for, you just might get it!”

Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights at 9pm ET, only on MTV!