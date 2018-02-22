Watch The Devastating Moment Catelynn Lowell Admits To Having Suicidal Thoughts

Next week’s episode will be extremely emotional.

In a sneak peek clip for Teen Mom OG, Catelynn Lowell calls up husband, Tyler Baltierra‘s mom, Kim, to tell her that she is on her way to the airport to check herself into rehab after experiencing suicidal thoughts.

Back in November 2017, Cate tweeted, “Well today I thought of every way to kill myself.. so I’m going to treatment.” She checked out before New Years, but checked herself back in mid-January.

