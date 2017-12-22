Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra Diss Daughter Carly's Adoptive Parents Over Their Visitation

Years later, it’s still not easy!

In a bonus clip for Teen Mom OG, Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell opened up to his mom, Kim, about how they are struggling to set up a date to visit their first daughter, Carly. Her adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa, offered a date to visit, but it wasn’t working out with their schedules.

Kim admitted that she doesn’t believe everyone “is that busy” and she thinks the two have a “fear” on how the visit could impact Carly now that she is getting older.

“If I was an adoptive mom, I feel like I would be doing anything for my birth mom. I would be to the moon and back for her. She gave me this awesome gift,” Cate admitted.

