Chelsea Houska & Maci Bookout Take The Stage TOGETHER To Slam Their Baby Daddies Drug Abuse

Moms are uniting!

In a sneak peek clip for the Teen Mom 2 reunion special, Chelsea Houska was joined on stage with Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookut to discuss what it’s like dealing with the father of their children struggling with drug abuse. Dr. Drew asked Maci admitted everything is “pretty good” on her end, but as for Ryan Edwards she said, “I don’t know, kind of nonexistent, I don’t really talk to him or a see him or anything.”

Chelsea admitted she is glad that she “took precautions” when it comes to Adam Lind spending time with their one daughter, Aubree. She also revealed that the troubled MTV dad “isn’t allowed to drive with her.”

