Chrissy Teigen Trying Not To Talk About Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy Is The Funniest Video You’ll Watch Today

As per usual, Chrissy Teigen’s face is telling it all.

The pregnant model, whose hilarious facial expressions are some of the most overused gifs on the web, let her face do all of the talking while on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday.

The usually candid author seemed to be in great physical pain as she tried not to spill the beans about Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy after Andy asked how long she knew Khloe Kardashian was pregnant and if she’s seen Kylie’s baby bump.

“Um.. ooh!” Chrissy replied, appearing to really think about her next words. “[I’ve known] Khloé [was pregnant] a while. I saw her at Kim’s baby shower. And I won’t say anything about Kylie.”

The awkward moment didn’t end there as Andy then commented on the fact that it’s clear Kylie has a baby on the way because of how the people closest to her won’t talk about it.

“Boy you all are just locked under secrecy,” he said. “But if it’s so obvious and no one’s saying anything then it’s obvious!”

And that’s when Chrissy let her face do all of the talking.

“I know, I mean… I don’t know…” she said with a devious smile and an “I totally have seen her baby bump” shoulder shrug.

