Four Gunshots & Endless Heartbreak: Inside Christina Grimmie’s Last Moments

Rising pop-star Christina Grimmie was shot dead on June 10, 2016, by a delusional young man who claimed to be a fan. The Voice contestant and beloved singer was signing autographs in Orlando’s The Plaza Live Theater when she was shot four times by her male stalker – once in the head and three in the torso.

In REELZ’s new docuseries, Christina Grimmie: A Voice Silenced, a friend of the late singer and a Stalking Activist speak out about the night the young starlet was killed, and the effect it had on her family.

“I was sitting in my room. Her and I had actually been on FaceTime about an hour before it happened,” says Grimmie’s friend, Nicole Shelton, in the video.

After the shooting, the 22-year-old singer was rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center, to no avail.

“The most tragic part about that story is what it means to her family. I can’t even imagine because when you’re being stalked, the impact it has not only on you but your loved ones, is so intense,” adds Stalking Activist, Lenora Claire, in the shocking show teaser.

The chilling 911 call from the scene of the crime is also shared in the clip, giving fans an inside look into the horrific killing.

Christina Grimmie: A Voice Silenced airs Saturday, March 3 at 10 ET / PT on REELZ.