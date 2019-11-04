Corey Feldman Opens Up About Strained Relationship With His Brother — 'We're Hot & Cold'

Corey Feldman stopped by OKMagazine.com and got super candid about his rocky relationship with brother Eden. The 48-year-old and his younger sibling star in the latest season of WeTV’s Marriage Bootcamp: Family Edition, and opened up about how the show is helping the two reconnect.

When asked where The Goonies star and Eden stand now, Corey responded, “We’re communicating…We’re hot and cold. We’ve had periods in our lives where we weren’t communicating at all and periods where we were doing better.”

“We kinda just started to patch things up,” he added. “Hopefully there will be some good healing from [being on the show with Eden].”

The actor also explained that it’s not just the relationship with Eden that needs to be repaired, it’s his whole family.

Marriage Bootcamp: Family Edition airs Fridays on WeTV.

Watch the video above to learn more and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!