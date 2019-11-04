'Counting On' Star Kendra Duggar Gives Birth To Baby Number 2 With Husband Joe Duggar

Counting On stars Kendra Duggar and husband Joe Duggar became parents of two in the early hours of November 2. The couple welcomed their second child at 5:33 a.m. on Saturday.

In a statement given to Us Weekly on November 4, the pair revealed the name of their new bundle of joy. “Addison Renee has made us a family of four and we are already so in love with her!” the couple gushed. “She made a quick arrival in the early hours of the morning and has already melted our hearts. We know Garrett is going to be a great big brother. Children are each a special gift from God and we are so happy our newest blessing is here.”

Addison weighed in at 7 pounds and 12.5 ounces, measuring 20.5 inches long. Kendra, 21, and Joe, 24, announced they were expecting in April 2019 and revealed the gender in June. “We are ready to double the fun at our house!” the TLC stars told the outlet at the time. “Being parents has already proven to be a greater joy than we had hoped or imagined. We love getting to parent together and are loving every moment and milestone. We are very happy that our little family will welcome a new addition later this year. Children really are a blessing from God!”

The twosome are already parents to son Garrett, whom they welcomed in June 2018.

Congratulations to Kendra and Joe on the new addition to their family!