Dax Shepard Performs 'Sexy Serenade' For Ellen DeGeneres' 60th Birthday

Dax Shepard gave Ellen Degeneres a real treat for her 60th birthday! The actor performed a “sexy serenade” for the TV host.

Ellen introduced “another gift” before Dax appeared onscreen sitting at a piano, wearing an all-white tuxedo.

“Happy Birthday, Ellen,” he said. “I can’t believe you’re turning 60, but I have to say 60 has never looked so sexy.”

That’s when he broke into a love song. “You’ve got the prettiest eyes I ever did see,” he sang, “and a smile that could light the world.”

All the while, Ellen appeared in the background smiling as he sang, loving every minute!

“I know that Portia [de Rossi]‘s your girl,” Dax continued, “but if you were single and straight, I’d rock your world.”

As he belted out the ballad, funny moments from the Ellen show flashed on the screen.

Watch the full hilarious serenade above!

