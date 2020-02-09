Dew Tour 2020: Competitors Reveal What They Think About While Mid-Air

Dew Tour brought the world’s best skateboarders, snowboarders and skiers together on Copper Mountain in Colorado for three days of competition starting on February 6. Athletes Julia Marino, Jake Pates, Nick Goepper, Stale Sandbech, Louie Vito, Taylor Gold, and Cassie Sharpe sat down with OKMagazine.com and revealed their secrets to staying warm and what they think about mid-air.

“I don’t think about anything. It’s kind of freedom,” Anna said.

Jake joked, “Maybe a little ‘This is fun’ or ‘Oh s**t.’ Something like that.

Julia similarly said, “[I’m] just hoping that I don’t eat s**t, I guess.

Watch the video above to find out what the rest of the athletes think about when they’re in the air!