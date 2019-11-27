Watch! Dr. Heavenly Confronts Husband Dr. Damon About Going To The Strip Club In 'Married To Medicine' Sneak Peek

Dr. Heavenly Kimes confronts husband Dr. Damon Kimes about going to the strip club on the Sunday, December 1 episode of Married to Medicine. In this sneak peek, the reality star grills her spouse as he explains what went down on the outing.

Dr. Heavenly, 48, asked Dr. Damon, 48, why he was gone so long after getting dinner out the previous night in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. “Y’all went to dinner and then what? Because dinner don’t take all d**n night Damon,” she said. “It was another bar I guess. It was a strip club,” Damon admitted.

“So did you see some nipples? Did you see an areola? Did you see breasts?” Heavenly questioned. “Did you see somebody’s coochie? Did she touch you?” she continued.

“They’re sitting down and they’re putting their hand on you. She was on my leg,” Damon explained about his lap dance.

Damon insisted that the strip club outing was innocent. “What I’m saying is this. If I go to a strip club, it’s not like I cheated, you know. It’s not like I had sex or something like that, or a girl did something to me,” he said.

Damon revealed that he was shocked Heavenly was making such a big deal over the situation. “Sometimes I’m surprised when you get mad at me because I treat you like a queen … I do right by you all the time. And then if I go to the strip club — something I consider small — you act like I’ve just done you wrong,” he divulged.

