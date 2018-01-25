Ed Sheeran Says He’s ‘Eternally Jealous’ Of Elton John After Singer’s Retirement News

Just in time for Elton John’s final world tour, REELZ has come out with a brand-new docuseries on his fabulous life – so fabulous, in fact, that Ed Sheeran is extremely jealous of it!

Elton John: The Nation’s Favorite Song promises to welcome viewers into the fascinating career of the legendary singer/songwriter – from beginning to end!

Speaking of the time Disney asked him to write The Lion King’s theme song, Elton John, 70, says in the clip: “Of course I was fascinated. I said absolutely I’ll do it.”

The musician then became known for his iconic “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” song, which turned out to be a huge hit after the film’s release.

In the teaser for the enchanting new docuseries, singer Ed Sheeran speaks out about his idol, as does John’s guitarist, Davey Johnstone.

“That’s one thing I’m like eternally jealous of Elton [for],” says Sheeran, 26, to the camera. “Despite all the other acclaims and all the other songs, he wrote The Lion King. That’s the coolest thing… it’s a gem.”

Davey Johnstone, 66, then recalled the moment when John wrote the famous song. The guitarist claimed that he was making himself a sandwich and before he even got to eat it, John has already finished the lyrics!

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Elton John just announced he would be calling it quits on touring, to focus on his family life. He will say goodbye to his fans with a three-year world tour.

Elton John: The Nation’s Favorite Song airs Saturday, Jan 27 at 8 ET/ 7:30 PT on REELZ.