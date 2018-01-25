The Truth Behind Elton John’s ‘Amazing’ 50-Year Relationship With Longtime Lyricist

Elton John and longtime lyricist Bernie Taupin have been attached at the hip since day one. The music icon and his sidekick have been responsible for a long list of hits over the past 50 years – and their relationship remains flawless as ever!

In REELZ’s new docuseries, Elton John: The Nation’s Favorite Song, Elton John, 70, admits that his friendship with Taupin, 67, is “quite amazing.”

“I mean we’ve never ever had an argument over music, or anything else. There have been times in our relationship when… he disapproved of my behavior and he told me.” John – who recently announced his tour retirement – admits.

Both he and Taupin agree that they work together splendidly – a fact that many renowned musicians can attest to.

“I have to say, as a songwriter I have it a little bit easier because I have the lyrics come to me first, and by some God-given gift, I’m very good at writing music to lyrics,” says Elton John to the cameras.

“Well, the one thing that hasn’t changed and has remained the same since day one, is really the way we write – which is kind of unusual,” says Taupin.

Speaking of the marvelous way in which John and Taupin write music, Lionel Richie says in the teaser: “Elton and Bernie write backwards. Bernie will give Elton some lyrics…”

“And then Elton would just put the music on top,” continues Annie Lennox. “I mean how beautiful is that? How simple is that?”

“I’ve tried to write his way, and I can’t do it,” adds Billy Joel. “I can’t write two words, I have to write the music first.”

Elton John: The Nation’s Favorite Song airs Saturday, Jan 27 at 8 ET/ 7:30 PT on REELZ.