Off The Market! Emily Ratajkowski Marries Boyfriend Of A Few Weeks In Surprise Courthouse Wedding

Emily Ratajkowski is officially off the market.

The model, 26, tied the knot to her boyfriend of just a few weeks, Sebastian Bear-McClard on Friday, February 23, in a New York City courthouse.

Emily and Sebastian secretly said, “I do” in front of a few friends and witnesses; one being, social media star, Josh “The Fat Jew” Ostrovsky.

Emily shared pics from her wedding day to social media, captioning a series of photos, posted to her Instagram Story, “Soooo […] I got married today.”

The Gone Girl actress’ wedding news comes just a few weeks after the New York Daily News reported that Emily was no longer living with her boyfriend of three years, music producer, Jeff Magid.

Emily was then spotted kissing Sebastian on Valentine’s Day.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!