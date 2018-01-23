Ouch!
'I'm Not Difficult!' Watch The Shocking Moment Farrah Abraham Is FIRED From 'Teen Mom OG'
'Out of nine moms, you're the only one that's the problem,' the producer says.
It’s the moment fans have been waiting to see.
In a sneak peek clip for Teen Mom OG, Farrah Abraham and the show’s producer, Morgan J. Freeman, have the anticipated conversation about her behavior and her future on the show.
Watch the clip above to see the jaw dropping moment! Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights at 9pm ET, only on MTV!
