'Do Not Work With Me!' Farrah Abraham BLASTS Her 'Teen Mom OG' Producer In A Shocking Video
The reality star's time on the MTV show is coming to an end.
Farrah Abraham isn’t a happy woman!
In a sneak peek clip for Teen Mom OG, the reality star gets angry with a producer and blasts her on camera! “If you can’t get along with anyone or try to and get in my f*****g way of how I live my life, then do not work with me,” the mother said.
Watch the shocking clip above! Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights at 9pm ET, only on MTV!
