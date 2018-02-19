The Most Bizarre Renditions of 'The National Anthem' Ever!

Fergie had heads scratching as she took the court of the Los Angeles’ Staples Center to perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, February 18. While sources are saying Fergie “didn’t think anything was wrong” with the performance, viewers were shocked to hear the jazz inspired rendition. While we try and figure out what happened, let’s take a look back at some of the most bizarre renditions of our National Anthem.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!