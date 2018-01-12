The FIRST Teaser For 'Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition' With Amber Portwood & Matt Baier Is HERE!

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier are heading to Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition.

In the teaser for the WE TV seres, Amber is heard saying, “I tried to give you a family!” Matt replied, “I don’t want that family.” Ouch.

Also joining them is Amber’s mom, Tonya Portwood, is also joining the cast.

As fans may know, Amber and Matt have since split. She is expecting her first child with her new boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, whom she met while filming the show. Matt also got married!

Watch the teaser above! Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition airs this March only on WE TV!