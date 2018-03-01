Gay Icons Turned ‘Queer Eye’ Experts! Bobby Berk Reveals What Celebs Would Make The ‘Queer Eye’ Cut

The New Fab Five?

Queer Eye is known for its “Fab Five,” but what if it featured a few different faces?

One of the Netflix show’s stars, Bobby Berk, played a game of “What’s The Icon’s Expertise,” as he revealed what he believed Ricky Martin, Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, and a bunch more iconic celebs would be experts in on the makeover show.

With only five categories to choose from — fashion, food, culture, grooming, or design — let’s just say things got a little interesting.

To see what category your favorite gay icons landed in, click the video above!

Queer Eye is currently streaming on Netflix.