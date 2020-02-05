Get To Know The 2020 Dew Tour Competitors

Get ready, people, because the 2020 Dew Tour is almost upon us! The event will kick off at the Copper Mountain in Colorado on Thursday, February 6 and will continue through the weekend, ending on Sunday, February 9. Hosted by Mountain Dew and Adventure Sports Network Group, Dew Tour consists of a series of contests that brings together the world’s best skateboarders, snowboarders and skiers — and fans cannot wait!

But who is competing this year? Well, J-14 had a chance to sit down with some of the competitors, including Aaron Blunck, Arielle Gold, Chase Josey, Jake Pates, Kyle Mack, Toby Miller, Hailey Langland and Nik Baden. Make sure to watch the video above to get to know this year’s Dew Tour competitors!