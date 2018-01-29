Grammys 2018: 5 Things You Didn't See On TV

The Grammys returned to Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday night for the first time since 2003. While we saw plenty of fashion statements, moving speeches, and ground breaking performances, there were also moments left out of the spotlight. Lets take a look at the 5 things you didn’t see on TV at the 2018 Grammys.

Singer Kesha was praised for her emotional performance of ‘Praying’ as Andra Dray shared a video of the star-studded group of women giving each other hugs backstage. “You Got The Power Back,” Bebe Rexha was heard telling Kesha. There were sounds of disappointment with boos from the audience when Ed Sheeran won for Pop Vocal Performance, beating out Kelly Clarkson, Lady Gaga, and Kesha. Pink’s 6 year-old daughter Willow met her favorite singer Rihanna backstage as seen in her mom’s photo on Instagram. “Dreams come trust. My daughter lives for this woman. So do I,” Pink captioned the adorable moment. Just before the show started, Sam Smith told Ryan Secrest that “singing in front of people is still nerve racking” and he stayed true to his word! The vocalist was seen pacing nervously backstage several minutes before his performance. The crowd went wild during Logic’s performance and it wasn’t just over his killer vocals. The performer was bleeped out when he said, “You are not s**tholes,” prompting the audience to cheer. Logic shared a copy of his comments on Twitter after the show, which was a direct reference to statements president Donald Trump reportedly made earlier this month.

