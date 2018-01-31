OK! Exclusive
Miracle Baby! Gwen Stefani Is PREGNANT With Blake Shelton's Child
After months of IVF treatment, sources say the couple is expecting.
Strolling along the beach in Mexico on Jan 18th Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton radiated the happiness of a couple who’ve been going strong for two years now. But this wasn’t just as romantic getaway for the pair, sources say they were secretly celebrating two huge changes in their lives: a wedding and a baby!
Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!
Sound off in the comments below!