'High Fiber Keto' Author Naomi Whittel Explains The Biggest Misconception About The Diet

High Fiber Keto author Naomi Whittel stopped by OKMagazine.com to chat about her new book, and shed a lot of light on the benefits of the low carb, high fat regimen. She also cleared up the biggest misconception about the diet and explained how easy it is to get started on the plan.

Naomi said people are often deterred from embarking on the keto diet because of false assumptions. “Biggest misconception is that it’s a fad diet and that it’s bad for you. I can tell you. There is so much scientific literature. I worked with over 80 experts. We did our own clinical study. Every single woman in the study achieved results. The conception is that it’s hard, it’s difficult. It’s not. You just need someone to hold your hand and walk you through the steps. And that’s why I wrote High Fiber Keto,” she explained.

High Fiber Keto is different than other keto diet books because it focuses on how fiber super charges weight loss and health results. “So what makes this book totally different than anything that’s out there is, as I mentioned, I’ve been doing it for two-and-a-half years. And I did a clinical study with this book and I combined fiber — which 90% of us are deficient in — with keto. And together they have a 10X effect. People in 22 days lost over nine pounds of body fat. Seven pounds of weight. All of their markers for their health improved. They got happier and then ultimately they just look better and feel better,” Naomi said.

Naomi proceeded to break down what a person needs to do to start the diet immediately. “The first thing you have to do, if you want to start keto, is start understanding that there are three different macro nutrients. There’s protein. That builds your muscles. There are fats, which is going to be your main source of fuel. And then there is sugar and glucose, which you want no more than 50 grams. So that’s the first thing you need to do. You need to get your carbohydrates to 50 grams. And then just start consuming all sorts of different fats. It can be putting extra olive oil on your salad. It can be eating a steak on the bone. It’s eating things that you may not normally eat, but that you are craving and you want and it’s giving yourself permission,” she advised.

High Fiber Keto: A 22-Day Science-Based Plan To Fix Your Metabolism, Lose Weight & Balance Your Hormones is available for purchase here. You can also get more information by going to naomiwhittle.com and highfiberketo.com.