‘Hills' Star Audrina Patridge Says Coparenting With Corey Bohan Has Gotten 'Harder'

Audrina Patridge is getting candid about coparenting.

The Hills star sat down with OKMagazine.com and spoke about raising her daughter with ex-husband Corey Bohan. The former couple divorced in 2018 and share 3-year-old Kirra.

“You think it would get easier, but it’s actually harder,” Audrina, 34, revealed. She noted that it can be a power struggle especially when she and Corey, 38, aren’t on the same page. However, the TV personality gushed that her daughter loves the spotlight and is getting used to the cameras when they go out together.

As far as meeting someone new goes, Audrina is enjoying her time with her daughter. The model is interested in dating, but is in no rush to get married. Plus, learn how Audrina, who has partnered with Juvederm Lips, stays fit and manages her busy schedule.

