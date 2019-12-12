Holiday Hair Accessories Extravaganza!

We chatted it up with guru Karla Duarte to talk about the hottest hair accessories to rock this holiday season. Try out these adorable 90s accessories or take it a step further and elevate your hair color with Satin’s new Bold Series which features 9 shades such as dark magenta and titanium silver. Your hair will no doubt be the hit of your next holiday party!

Visit Satin Bold for more details about getting a bold new look this holiday season.