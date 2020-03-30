Exclusive: Trainer Jill Barger Spills Her Favorite Workout Secrets

As a GRIT BXNG trainer and NBA dancer for the Brooklyn Nets, Jill Barger knows the importance of keeping in tip-top shape at all times, even when the gym isn’t accessible. Jill shares some of her favorite do-at-home exercises while spilling the beans on her favorite pre-and-post workout secrets.

For pre-workout energy, Jill recommends Forest Remedies’ Sweet Orange Essential Oil.

For post-workout recovery, Jill turns to Ocean Remedies’ Krill Oil Soft Gels for reducing inflammation and supporting brain, cardiovascular and joint health.