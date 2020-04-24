'I Need to Get Rid of Ace…' REELZ Music Series Profiles KISS Breakup

The latest season of Breaking the Band on REELZ will profile the breakup of one of the biggest rock bands in the world — KISS.

Glam rock darlings, KISS drove audiences crazy with their wild makeup and onstage fireworks. But once drummer Peter Criss and guitarist Ace Frehley fell into alcohol and drug habits, leader Gene Simmons had enough.

“Gene is this professional, so he was fuming and now he’s able to say, ‘You’re fired!'” psychologist Dr. Linda Papadopoulos says.

Breaking the Band contributor Derek Redick believes the writing was on the wall, “If you’re turning up late, it’s going to piss your boss off.”

The tell-all music series reveals 1998 allegations of tensions so high that Gene Simmons and lead singer Paul Stanley offered bandmates Ace and Peter $850,000 to not appear on a planned KISS reunion album.

“We’re talking about four guys with enormous egos,” Breaking the Band’s Redick adds.

Watch REELZ on DIRECTV 238, Dish Network 299, Verizon FiOS 692, AT&T U-verse 1799 and in HD on cable systems and streaming services nationwide. Find REELZ on your local cable or satellite provider at www.reelz.com.

Reporting by Tyler F. Paddor