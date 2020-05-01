'I’m Quitting First!' REELZ Music Series Profiles Breakup of The Police

The network premieres the latest installment of Breaking the Band, Sunday, May 3 at 8 ET / PT.

English rock trio, The Police, drove fans wild with the reggae-flavored punk beats that netted 50 million album sales and made them the biggest band of the ‘80’s.

But that wasn’t good enough for singer and bassist, Sting, who wrote the band’s breakout hit, Roxanne and demanded power over his bandmates.

“Sting took the focus… I think it’s only human to be jealous,” recalls singer Tessa Niles who toured with The Police.

But three albums in, drummer Stewart Copeland and guitarist Andy Summers were not rocking the boat of success.

“It did become that regular sex, drugs and rock ‘’n’ roll idea of superstardom,” adds Breaking the Band contributor Stephen Dalton.

The tell-all music series reveals that fights in the studio between Sting, and his ‘mates’ tore the band apart at the peak of their success.

So was it Sting’s ego alone that led The Police to implode? Who called it quits first? Tune-in to The Police: Breaking The Band, on Sunday, May 3 at 8 ET / PT on REELZ for the insider details!

