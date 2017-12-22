Javi Marroquin & New Girlfriend Briana DeJesus Make Their 'Teen Mom' Debut As A Couple!

And that’s a wrap of 2017!

In a bonus clip for the MTV special, the cast of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 come together to party their way through the night looking back on the best moments of the year.

From Teen Mom OG stars Maci Bookout to Catelynn Lowell, to Teen Mom 2 stars Chelsea Houska and Kailyn Lowry, everyone came together for the taping.

One moment that might stick out for Teen Mom 2 fans is Kailyn’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, and his new girlfriend, as well as their co-star, Briana DeJesus making their MTV camera debut as a couple! The two started dating while in Los Angeles filming the special.

