WATCH
Dating, Co-Parenting, & More! Here's The FIRST Look At 'Being Javi!'
'Teen Mom 2' dad Marroquin gives fans a better look at his storyline with ex, Kailyn.
Javi Marroquin is giving his fans a better look at his storyline.
In a sneak peek for the Teen Mom 2 special, Being Javi, Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband opens up about dating, his job in the Air Force, and of course…co-parenting with his baby mama.
Watch the first look above! Teen Mom 2 Special: Being Javi airs tonight at 8pm ET, only on MTV!
Sound off in the comments below!