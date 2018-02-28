The Real Oscars Showdown Is Going To Be Between Angelina Jolie And Jennifer Aniston

While everyone else might has been worrying over losing their Oscar ballot pools, sources told Ok! that the real drama will not come down to the losers and the winners at the award show—but rather the minefield surrounding Brad Pitt’s exes Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston—who are now BOTH single!

With Angelina slated to attend the star-studded ceremony in support of the film she produced, The Breadwinner, which is nominated for Best Animated Feature Film, and Jennifer also expected to be there, insiders have already been predicting some serious drama. So much so that the frenemies have already arranged a phone to discuss how they will handle the situation.

An insider told Ok! that there has been A LOT of pressure: “It’s the biggest night of the year, and they know they’ll both be party-hopping.” But while the plan was that they’d just “stake out their own territory, neither was willing to budge an inch!” They finally settled on just avoiding each other completely, but after thinking that over, they weren’t comfortable with that either.

“Why should either of them have to tiptoe around the Academy Awards worrying about bumping into the other?” said the source, adding, “A face-to-face showdown is inevitable.”

To add even more drama, Brad Pitt was said to be “in a panic” about the potential nightmare. The insider concluded, “I heard he’s frantically texting Jen and Angie to ask them to avoid being in the same room at all costs, since no good could possibly come from it.”

What do you think Jen and Angie should do once they inevitably encounter each other at the Oscars this weekend? Sound off in the comment section!