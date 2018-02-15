Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux Announce Their Marriage Is Over

Another Hollywood couple bites the dust! Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston have called it quits. RadarOnline first reported the two were having marital issues, and he even skipped her birthday bash this past Sunday!

In a statement released through Jennifer’s publicist Stephen Huvane on Thursday, they said that the decision to split “was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year.”

“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly,” reads the statement. “Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Over the past few months, there has been a lot of speculation about their marriage, with an insider telling RadarOnline that Justin mainly stayed in New York at their penthouse, while Jennifer, 49, spent most of her time in their mansion in California.

The two wed in August 2015 at their Bel-Air mansion.

