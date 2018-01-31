Josh Duhamel Meets Jennifer Garner's Kids

Things are heating up for Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel! Sources are buzzing the duo who connected on the set of their upcoming movie, Love, Simon, last Spring have become inseparable and word is it’s only a matter of time before they could be sharing a home address!

Despite recently purchasing a $2.6 million bachelor pad, a source says, Josh spends most of his time at Jen’s mansion with her three children.

“Friends say they’re fast becoming a real modern family,” notes an insider. “They’re still trying to keep the relationship quiet, but in their inner circle, there’s no hiding how happy they are.”

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!