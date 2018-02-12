Jordin Sparks Says New Music Is Different Than Her 'American Idol' Days

Jordin Sparks is back in the studio! The former American Idol star dished all the details on her new music and how it differs from her previous work to OKMagazine.com exclusively.

“I remember with that first album after I won [American Idol], it was so fast-paced we had to get it done so quickly that I wasn’t able to take as much time as I would’ve liked on it,” Sparks explained. “With these next songs I’ve been able to write a lot more which is great because then I know the songs I write are coming from me.”

“I’ve also grown up significantly since then. I remember in 2007 singing No Air, I hadn’t been in love yet I didn’t even know what that was,” she admitted. “But I knew the feeling of losing somebody close to me so thats how I projected all that emotion into that song.”

The 28-year-old shocked her fans in November when she revealed that she secretly wed her boyfriend, Dana Isaiah, in mid-July, and that they are expecting a baby boy together in April.

“A lot has happened and changed,” she said. “The love I have for Dana, I can’t even explain what it feels like, so for me to be able to write these songs knowing I feel that now and knowing the love that continues to grow for our child is beyond anything.”

In addition to working on her new music, Sparks has also teamed up with Lay’s to encourage people to smile more – for a good cause. Lay’s is on a mission to spread smiles across America and starting in February, the brand is releasing specially designed bags featuring infectious smiles in support of a life-changing cause.

For every purchase of Lay’s specially designed bags, a donation will be made to Operation Smile, a children’s medical charity dedicated to improving the health and lives of children worldwide who suffer from cleft conditions.

