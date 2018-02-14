Watch: Jordin Sparks Gushes Over Her Valentine, Dana Isaiah

Her love for her valentine is as big as the galaxy! Jordin Sparks stopped by to gush about her love for husband, Dana Isaiah. The American Idol winner told OK, “The love I have for Dana is just, I can’t even explain what it feels like. It’s just this own magnificent thing. It’s like the galaxy!” Sparks and Isaiah are happily in love spending the holiday in Cancun, Mexico with the singer saying “Babymoon with my fine mother shut yo mouth husbae/baby daddy!! Yassss. Life is good.” Sparks and Isaiah shared the news over Thanksgiving that they were expecting a baby boy together. Looks like the two have a lot to celebrate!

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!