Joseline Hernandez Explains How Childhood Abandonment Fuels Her Push To Get Engaged To Balistic Beats On 'Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition'

Joseline Hernandez explains why she’s pushing for an engagement to Balistic Beats on the upcoming episode of WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, set to air on Thursday, February 13th at 10pm ET/PT.

Joseline and Balistic meet with Dr. Ish Major, who points out that Joseline is using certain tactics to coax a proposal out of her beau. “Well, she said until she gets what she wants, she’s basically holding you hostage,” Dr. Ish tells Balistic. “If this is the man that you love and y’all gonna be together forever, why do we need to get engaged today? What’s the rush?” Dr. Ish asks Joseline.

Joseline reveals that her desire to tie the knot stems from childhood abandonment issues. “‘Cause nobody’s ever committed to me. Not my mother, not my father,” she confesses.

Dr. Ish proceeds to break down to Joseline the ways in which her early childhood experiences are impacting her relationship. “The people in your life that are supposed to teach you the most about commitment didn’t, but what they taught you is that people that love you don’t stick around. And then when he [Balistic] pulls back a little bit then you point, ‘Ah, see! I knew it. I knew it.'”

Joseline is blown away by how quickly Dr. Ish nails her emotional struggle. “I’ve been here for one freakin’ night and Dr. Ish has told me more about me than I really know about myself,” Joseline says in a confessional.

“I’ve had a lot of abuse in my life. I’ve had a lot of abuse Dr. Ish, you don’t understand. I’ve had a lot of abuse,” Joseline tearfully divulges as Balistic puts his arms around her for comfort.

“When someone’s been through that kind of abuse — through that kind of trauma — what that teaches you is that love hurts. What happens is when you get to the next one from the ex one, you make the next one pay for sins of the last one. That’s a lot of what’s happening here,” Dr. Ish says.

