Kailyn Lowry Tells All About Facing Jail Time After Hawaii Vacation

Kailyn Lowry risked it all for her son! The mother-of-three planned a vacation with her co-star, Leah Messer, and all their kids. However, planning the trip hit a bump in the road when Kail realized that the trip fell on the Fourth of July, which was Jo Rivera‘s holiday this year with Isaac. While Kail’s two other baby daddies were fine with letting their sons go on the trip, Jo refused to give up Isaac early on his holiday. Without knowing that Jo wouldn’t be okay with giving up Isaac earlier, Kail went ahead and booked the plane tickets. Unfortunately, if Kail didn’t follow their custody arrangements, she could end up in jail, which she was totally okay with because she wanted her son to experience Hawaii. In the end, Kail picked him up early and they all headed to the airport!

Leah and Jeremy Calvert…what is their relationship status?! After constant flirting and nights out together, the two have been co-parenting extremely well, so Leah invited him to Hawaii with her and Kail! Jeremy’s work scheduled conflicted with the vacation time, but the invite still led him to having a conversation about rekindling the romance during a day out with his friend. He admitted that getting back together with Leah is on his mind, but he isn’t sure if he wants to risk ruining their current relationship now.

Briana DeJesus’ romance has hit a rough patch. After a cheating scandal and trip to the DR, the mother-of-two and her longtime boyfriend, John, were unsure about their future due to the long distance. They celebrated their one year and her birthday while on their trip, which she said was a blast, but now, they have to start really thinking about their future. John was invited down to Florida to celebrate Stella’s birthday, but Briana couldn’t help but ask about their status. He admitted that he still wants to take things slow to figure out possibly moving and just didn’t want to rush it.

Chelsea Houska had a lot to celebrate last night! The mother-of-three celebrated the launch of her Itzy Ritzy collab with her husband, Cole DeBoer. The couple designed a few diaper bags and tees with the brand and it was time to celebrate a brand new item. However, Chelsea’a anxiety really put a damper on the days leading up to the party! She admitted that due to her anxiety, she wasn’t able to leave the house. Chelsea and Cole flew to Chicago to celebrate and the party was a total success!

Jade Cline is doing what’s best for her daughter, Khloie. After splitting with her baby daddy, Sean, things took a turn for the worse when it came to co-parenting. Jade suspected that Sean is back on drugs, so she isn’t allowing him to see their daughter to keep her safe. However, Sean denied that claim and begged Jade to see their daughter. Jade fully supports Sean having a relationship with Khloie, so she agreed for him to see her while being supervised by her mom, Christy. Jade’s mother, Sean and Khloie spent the day together and had a chat about moving forward with co-parenting for the sake of the 1-year-old.