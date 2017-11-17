Kailyn Lowry Demonstrates The Best Sex She's Ever Had With An Ex As Javi Marroquin Breaks Down Watching!

It’s time to talk sex on Marriage Boot Camp:Reality Stars!

In a sneak peek clip for the WE TV series, Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin are put in an uncomfortable situation involving…ex sex! The exercise on the show was a game of “Kinko” and it involved puppets.

Kailyn admitted in an interview for the show, “I’m feeling uncomfortable as all hell because I haven’t had sex with Javi in 10 months.” He asked, “Why is that uncomfortable, we’ve been having sex for five years?” She explained to him, “We don’t really talk about our sex life on TV.”

For the exercise, Kailyn is told to describe the best sex she has ever had with an ex using the puppets and that ex cannot be Javi.

Watch the clip to see Javi break down watching Kailyn during the drill! Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs Friday nights at 9pm ET, only on WE TV!