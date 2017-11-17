'A Freak For Sure!' Kailyn Lowry Left 'Shocked' Over Threesome Bombshell

Tonight’s episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars will leave you speechless!!

In an sneak peek clip for the WE TV series, the couples have a sex workshop that forces them to face the uncomfortable truth. Bachelor In Paradise stars JJ Lane and Juelia Kinney are up first and she has to describe the best sex she has ever had with an ex, as he sits and watches. Up next, JJ’s turn to describe the best sex he has ever had with an ex and it’s safe to say, he left the entire cast speechless. He gets up to pick up another doll which reveals he is referring to a threesome.

In an on-camera interview for the show, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry responded with Javi Marroquin sitting next to her, “JJ is a freak for sure,” adding, “I was shocked.”

