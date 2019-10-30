Kailyn Lowry's Ex Chris Lopez Threatens To Spit On 'Teen Mom 2' Cameras

Kailyn Lowry‘s baby daddy doesn’t mess around! The mother-of-three was celebrating her youngest son’s birthday party and wanted to share the special day with MTV viewers. Since her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, doesn’t want to appear on the show, he decided not to attend, which did bum Kail out. The party started and it seemed to be running smoothly, but Chris’ aunt told Kail that he was hurt he wasn’t able to attend Lux‘s birthday party due to the MTV cameras. Kail decided to figure out a plan that would allow Chris to attend and for him not to appear on the show. She explained the situation to her head producer and they agreed not to film him at all. Even though MTV was fine with Chris’ wish not to be filmed, Kail told her producer that Chris said if one camera was to point in his direction, he would spit on it.

Leah Messer‘s baby is all grown up and off to MD camp! Ali, who has muscular dystrophy, was accepted into a summer camp program. The mother-of-three was extremely happy her daughter was going to get an opportunity to spend time with other children just like her, but it made her almost break down in tears knowing that her daughter would be away for a whole week. Leah, her first baby daddy, Cory Simms, and a few family members dropped Ali off at camp all together and it got a bit emotional. Cameras weren’t allowed in the camp, but Leah called her sister and let her know that Ali wasn’t ready to say goodbye just yet, but eventually got comfortable with her family leaving.

Briana DeJesus and her daughters headed to New York! The mother-of-two flew to visit her boyfriend, John, and spend time with his family. She admitted that she was extremely grateful that John flew to Florida to celebrate Stella‘s birthday party, but wasn’t really feeling a trip all the way to New York with both kids. It was extremely obvious that the tension between the two was there, and it got even worse when Briana made it clear to John that she wants him by her side for the entire party. He didn’t seem too thrilled with her request, but the four of them put on a brave face for the party. Later on, she admitted that she is really trying to make their relationship work.

Chelsea Houska had a lot to celebrate! For starters, her oldest daughter, Aubree, started the fourth grade! Chelsea’s husband, Cole DeBoer, stayed home from work to help out for the day and got emotional while talking about her stepdaughter growing up so fast. Later on, Chelsea headed to Laurie Belle’s, the local boutique, to work on her collaboration with the team.

Jade Cline was extremely overwhelmed. After a rocky few weeks with her now ex-boyfriend, Sean Austin, she had to deal with her parents drama too. First, her dad had to stay at her place following a huge fight with her mom, then she had to confront her mom after their own huge fight. Jade broke down in tears while on the phone with her mom and admitted that she often feels like she doesn’t have parents that are there for her. Jade’s mom, Christy, asked to come over for a meal and to catch up, but unfortunately was late and it left her furious.