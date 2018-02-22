Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Are Back Together

She just can’t quit him!

Almost a year after their sudden split, Hollywood is buzzing that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have rekindled their romance. While the source cautioned that the duo are “keeping things low-key” for now, they are said to be “fully back together.”

The former flames have been spotted together several times since their March 2017 breakup. They got cozy at an Ed Sheran concert in LA in August and went paddle boarding over labor day weekend.

But the biggest giveaway that the couple is back on was their vacation to the Maldives in January, where they were snapped enjoying breakfast at a luxury resort.

