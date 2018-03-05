Watch: Kayleigh’s Belongings Get Dumped On ‘The Challenge: Vendettas’

Being on MTV’s The Challenge is tough both mentally and physically, however, things get really out of control on this week’s episode when one of the cast member’s belongings & bed is thrown over the balcony!

The Challenge: Vendettas traditionally pits contestants from shows like Real World and Road Rules but now they have added cast members from other popular reality shows in the mix, such as Big Brother and UK shows Ex on the Beach and Geordie Shore.

In a sneak preview of Tuesday night’s episode, things go completely off the walls and it looks as if the drama centers around a love triangle that is going on in the house. Johnny Bananas, a veteran of The Challenge series, is heating things up with Big Brother 18 star Natalie Negrotti during their time on the show.

The whole cast goes out for a night on the town, where Johnny decides to get his kiss on with Ex on the Beach star Kayleigh Morris, which she refers to as “lousy.” Then, they all head back to the mansion, where things get rowdy very, very quickly.

Some of the other women in the house, led by RW: Go Big or Go Home’s Kailah Casillas, Are You The One? 3’s Britni Thornton and RW: New Orleans’ Jemmye Carroll, run upstairs and take Kayleigh’s personal belongings and bed and throw them over the balcony, causing some major damage below. “You’re homeless… in a mansion,” Jemmye exclaimed.

Natalie, who is right beside the other girls when this incident is happening, sees nothing wrong with they did to her stuff. “I don’t really think Kailah, Jemmye and Britni were mean girls in this situation, I just see them throwing her suitcase over the ledge.”

Kayleigh loses her cool instantly and attempts to bolt up the stairs to confront the other girls while some of her cast mates hold her back. “”You threw my f–king suitcase?!” she says while removing her heels. “F–k that.”

Whose side are you on here… Kayleigh or the other girls? Sound off in the comments!