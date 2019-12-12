Keep Your Strands Beautiful This Winter

It’s that time of year again and we’ve got expert tips on how to keep your hair game strong this winter! Hair guru Karla Duarte is dishing expert advice on battling winter static, what hair tools to avoid and how to keep your hair color shiny with products like Satin’s shampoo and conditioner. Check it out and save your strands like a boss this season!

Visit Satinhaircolor.com for more details about keeping your strands beautiful all winter long.