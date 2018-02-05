Drunk Kevin Hart Drops The F-Bomb On Live TV After The Super Bowl

There were countless fans who got lit after the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl, but none of them were more excited than Kevin Hart, who tried his hardest to steal the spotlight from the champions as the Philly native muscled his way onto the NFL Network to drunkenly give props to his favorite team.

Just minutes after trying to get up on stage with the team moments after they won and getting stopped by security, Kevin slid onto the live broadcast try to get lit over there. “This is an example of what we can do,” he began. Then he went on to say, “We gave a f**k,” immediately realized what he said, dropped the mic, and walked off the set. OMG.

And of course it was all captured on video. Take a look for yourself!

