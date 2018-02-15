Exposed! Inside Khloe Kardashian's Mommy Diaries

‘I was just in shock! That was Khloe Kardashian’s reaction, when she found out she was pregnant with her first child.

Though she and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson had stopped using birth control, she’d been told she had fertility issues, and “when you hear all of these things about yourself, you just start believing them,” she said.

Now, as she counts down to an April delivery date, Khloe is listening to what her changing body is telling her. The reality star, who transformed herself through diet and exercise after splitting from Lamar Odom, admits that it feels odd to relinquish control over her body.

“It empowers me to have that control,” she explained. But she doesn’t sweat giving into her cravings. “If I want a donut, ill have a donut,” she said.

