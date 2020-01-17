Watch! Kim Petras Reveals Plans For Coachella & Reflects On Rise To Pop Stardom

Kim Petras revealed her plans for her Coachella performance and reflected on her rise to pop stardom during a chat with OKMagazine.com. The German singer also opened up about her love of Britney Spears and her friendship with Paris Hilton during the sit-down.

Kim, 27, kicked off the conversation by explaining how her life had changed in recent years. “I feel like my life has changed in the last two years, completely. I dropped my first song “I Don’t Want It At All” two years ago, which is crazy to think about. Yeah, everything has changed,” she admitted.

When asked if there was a specific career moment that stuck out in her mind, Kim noted that being tapped to perform at Coachella was a big one. “I think just announcing Coachella is one of those moments. That’s a huge deal for me. And there’s more stuff this year that I’m doing, that I can’t talk about yet, that are just like really surreal and that I never thought I could actually do. I feel, mostly at my concerts. Mostly when I sell out a crazy big venue in Brooklyn, two nights and that’s so huge for me. I never thought I could ever do that. It just reminds me that what I’m doing is important and it changes other people’s lives too. It’s so cool. That’s like the magic of music and why I do it,” she said.

Kim didn’t want to give away too many details about her upcoming Coachella performance, but she did divulge that she was going to go to great lengths to make it memorable.

“I’m definitely just planning to cram as much exciting stuff into that performance. I definitely don’t want to actually tease something or like a theme or anything, but yeah, it’s very much my dream show and that’s just what I’m going for. I’m kind of making the show I’ve always wanted to make, cramming it in the amount of time that I have at Coachella,” she explained.

Britney Spears helped Kim learn English