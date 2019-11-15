Kim Zolciak revealed that filming the new season of Don’t Be Tardy has been “stressful” during an interview with OKMagazine.com at BravoCon on Friday, November 15.

“Well, it’s a lot different than any other season. It’s definitely a different pace. There’s a lot of highs and a lot of lows. Yeah, it’s stressful,” she admitted when asked about what to expect from season 8.

Despite going through some hard times while the cameras rolled, Kim would love to continue filming her hit Bravo show as long as possible. “I’d do it forever. I get paid to film with my family,” she divulged.

Nothing could entice Kim to return to Real Housewives of Atlanta though.

“Honey, they don’t have enough money. I don’t mind. Therapist doesn’t have enough time. You know what? I think it was really fun, I guess when I had gone back. I thought, ‘Oh everybody’s grown, and we’re all going to be in this great place.’ And I definitely didn’t expect it. I feel like filming Don’t be Tardy, I get to film with my family, which I love,” she said.

Kim doesn’t want her peach back, but she and NeNe Leakes are currently on great terms after years of feuding. “I haven’t seen her since the reunion a couple of years ago, but yeah, we’ve texted quite a bit the last two years. We are always kind of staying in touch,” she explained.

Watch the above video to find out how Kim feels about being the OG of the first ever BravoCon, and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!