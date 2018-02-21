Relationship Lockdown! Kourtney Kardashian Hires SPY To Watch Boyfriend

Kourtney Kardashian’s romance with Scott Disick may be over but her ex’s behavior seems to have scarred her for life.

An insider told OK! Magazine, the paranoid reality start has hired a security guard to spy on her boyfriend Younes Bendijima. “Kourt went through so much humiliation with Scott and she doesn’t want to be made a fool again.”

