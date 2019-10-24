Is Khloe Kardashian Ready to Reconnect With Ex-Husband Lamar Odom?

Khloe Kardashian is incredibly conflicted about whether or not she should reconnect with ex-husband Lamar Odom.

Khloe, 35, turned to sisters Kim and Kourtney for advice on how to handle the situation. She told them that he would love to meet up in person to catch up. “I like miss him all the time, but not in a place where I want to get back with him,” the Good American founder revealed.

“It would be nice if you guys had a face-to-face after all these years,” Kim, 39, said. “Life is short,” Kourtney, 40, offered.

“I was fine letting him go,” Khloe continued. “I’ve never thought twice about it, and why we’ve stopped talking, or anything like that.” She also said during a confessional that she doesn’t want to mislead the ex-NBA star.

Watch the clip above! Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, on E!.