Kris Jenner & Faye Resnick Break Down In Tears As They Remember Late Friend Nicole Brown Simpson

Gone but never forgotten. Kris Jenner and old friend Faye Resnick sat down and looked back on the memory of their late girlfriend, Nicole Brown Simpson, who was murdered 25 years ago. In a new clip from an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris, 63, and Faye, 62, dined at Toscana, a restaurant they used to frequent with Nicole.

The lunch brought back heartbreaking memories for the two reality stars as they recalled their slain friend. Faye and Kris couldn’t help but break down in tears when discussing Nicole.

“It is very difficult being here, I have to tell you. We had so many occasions here,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum said. “The last time I was here was with you and Nicole.”

“I feel like it was just meant to be that this is where we are to celebrate her life,” the momager added. “I think I’ve realized that I’ve latched on to the legal side of stuff, rather than deal with the emotional side of myself that just misses my girlfriend.”

